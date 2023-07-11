Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue has been dropped, and fans have been decoding the trailer ever since. Right from Shah Rukh Khan’s bald look to his Om tattoo, from his Lion ring to his Sanki attitude, all the hints have been decoded to form an impressive storyline. While the prevue was met with mixed reactions, fans could not help but appreciate Deepika Padukone’s look in the film.

Now, after almost 24 hours since the trailer for the Atlee film has dropped, fans have been busy compiling theories regarding the film. One of the most popular amongst them is Deepika Padukone plays Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in the film. Those who have watched and re-watched the trailer have made sure that the theory stands true.

Jawan prevue shows Deepika Padukone, in a single scene fighting against someone. In that fight scene, DP wins, but fans assume that this scene is the reason she lands up in jail, maybe wronged by the villain Vijay Sethupathi and jail is the place she gives birth to her son Shah Rukh Khan!

Another still also shows that the actress might have raised her child in the jail itself, which seems logical for the women’s army led by Shah Rukh Khan later. A Reddit thread on BollyBlindsNGossip shared the theories fans discussed around the film. A user wrote, “Srk meets dp on duty, gets married and has kid. Kid and dp are killed and he takes law in his hands. Villain is probably a politician. Girls, look like they are part of some sporting team who join srk when they are wronged by the same politician. Nayanthara is a cop on the hunt for srk . They might have a past too.”

Another user echoed the same thought and wrote, “DP is SRK s mom n gives birth to him in jail. ( Maa se kia hua vaada hu ) jail scene that baby is srk probably.” One more user wrote, “I read somewhere a few years ago red chillies bought the rights of money heist, and they will be making a movie with some changes in the script, and it seems it is jawan.”

Even Twitter went berserk with theories surrounding the plot of the film. Some wondered if a glimpse of a police officer is SRK‘s, while some discussed it was Vijay. Another tweet discussed how Shah Rukh Khan will have a rampant fight with Thalapathy Vijay!

You can read all the fan theories related to the Atlee film, in this Reddit thread here.

Interestingly, the actress also played Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra, though her parts were limited to flashbacks with a baby of Ranbir’s character Shiva from the film. While we leave you with this beautiful glimpse of Deepika Padukone from Jawan prevue. Let us know your guess about the film in the comment section below.

