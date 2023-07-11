Paresh Rawal is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, and his chemistry with Akshay Kumar is unparalleled; they have given us cult films like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Oh My God and more. Their OMG is now getting a sequel, OMG 2; while Akshay is back, Paresh opted out of the film, breaking up their hit pair and a few years back, the senior actor shared the reason behind his decision. Scroll down to find out!

The first film came out in 2012, and it was directed by Umesh Shukla, which received both critical and commercial success leading to its sequel after a decade. The teaser of the film came out on July 11th, where Akshay turned Lord Shiva, while in the first part, he played Lord Krishna, who helped Rawal’s atheist self.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few years back in an interview with Bollywood Bubble Paresh Rawal opened up about turning down OMG 2. He said, “Mujhe nahi lagi kahani achi, I don’t want to be a part of it. Mere liye koi bhi sequel banana, encash karna, mujhe as a character maza nahi aa raha toh, mene bola mein nahi karunga.”

Paresh Rawal, while rejecting OMG 2, spoke about the films that should get a sequel, and that included Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He said, “Jo hum Hera Pheri mein kar chuke the it was again (enchasing) abhi toh Neeraj (Vora) nahi raha par encash kyu? Ya toh aap sequel banate hai toh Munna Bhai MMBS jaisi banao, ki ek leap late ho, quantum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai jaisi.”

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal might not be re-uniting with Akshay Kumar in OMG 2, but he will be back with him and Suniel Shetty with Hera Pheri 4, the third sequel of their hit franchise, and the fans are looking forward to it.

Akshay’s OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam alongside him, will release in the theatres on August 11th this year.

And for more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Nargis Fakhri Won’t Drop Her Clothes To Perform A S*x Scene But Is Open To Be Lesbian On Screen: “I Have A Problem With N*dity”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News