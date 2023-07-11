The much-anticipated teaser of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Oh My God 2 has dropped, and it is getting a rave response from the audiences. However, there are some who are not happy with the teaser. Akshay Kumar, who plays Mahadeva in the film has met with a lot of criticism over his chiselled body as Lord Shiva. The film, after the grand success of Oh My God, is trying to feed on the success of the same.

The teaser makes a reference to part one, where Paresh Rawal is seen in a flashback. In the first part, Rawal played an atheist who did not believe in God, and Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna, who still makes sure to be by Paresh Rawal’s side. In part 2, the story surrounds a religious man and an ardent follower of Lord Shiva. The teaser hints at how God is omnipresent and does not differentiate between an atheist and a follower. He is with all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oh My God 2 teaser shows Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee and a Bhakt of Mahakaal while Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva. Akshay makes his dashing entry amidst taking a dip in the river while brilliant background music with Shlokas, referring to Lord Shiva play in the background. Netizens have reacted to the trailer, and while they are intrigued by the storyline, they have outright rejected the Raksha Bandhan actor’s look as Lord Shiva.

A user wrote, “The makers of #OMG2 truly understand their audience’s pulse! Paying homage to their roots, they’ve presented all the credits in Hindi! A refreshing move that adds an authentic touch to the film #OMG2Teaser #Bollywood #OMG2 #AkshayKumar𓃵 #PankajTripathi.” Another user on Twitter shared, “The teaser is really good now we are waiting for the movie the movie is going to be fabulous super duper excited.”

It was then when a user pointed out how Akshay Kumar’s look is not authentic. The comment read, “Akshay Kumar As a Gay in #Dishoom (2016) Akshay Kumar As a Mahadev Shivji in #OMG2 (2023. How makers are give same look as Gay??

Akshay Kumar As a Gay in #Dishoom (2016)

Akshay Kumar As a Mahadev Shivji in #OMG2 (2023)

how makers are give same look as Gay??

What is this dogla @akshaykumar #OMG2teaser pic.twitter.com/QmFjoNuQlF — Raja (@Raja_324) July 11, 2023

Another user wrote, “Bollywood Ke Bure Din Samne Dikh Rahe hai.” However, most of the comments had the audience sold with the background music. A comment read, “Akshay Kumar ne #OMG2Teaser mein Bhagwan Shivji ke roop mein apna kirdaar bahut he hatke tarike se ada kiya hai, teaser dekhte he mujhe film ke liye aur bhi jyada utsah ho raha hai.” Another user wrote, “The background score in the teaser is so captivating! It adds an extra layer of excitement to the scenes.”

Some even appreciated the dialogue and the entry scene. A comment read, “#OMG2Teaser dekhne ke baad mujhe film ke liye behad besabri ho rahi hai! Akshay Kumar ke die-hard fan hoon aur unke dialogues hamesha goosebumps dete hai.” Another user applauded Akshay Kumar’s entry scene.

If you haven’t watched the teaser yet, here is a glimpse from Akshay Kumar’s world as Lord Shiva. Let us know your thoughts and opinions about the teaser.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kajol’s Mother Tanuja Revealed Slapping Dharmendra For Flirting, Said “Besharam! I Know Your Wife” & Got “Make Me Your Brother” In Reply

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News