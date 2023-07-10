Jawan Prevue Decoding: Shah Rukh Khan As 'Sanki' (Earlier Title), Om... Tattoo On His Bald Head With A 'Lion' Ring - Things That Make You Go 'WTF, We Can't-Wait' For This Atlee Film

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue has stunned the audience. His Beast mode was something that was expected, and the hype around the Atlee film has now made the audience eager to watch the film. The prevue has met mixed reactions on the internet since fans expected much more than what was delivered. From what seems, the hook of the film is a revenge drama where SRK plays a double role. He mouths the dialogue, “Jab main villain banta hun to mere saamne koi hero tik nahi paata” clearly indicating that the film has the superstar playing an anti-hero.

The trailer/teaser presents the world of Atlee through an action-packed avatar of SRK, where he plays the hero as well as the villain. However, there are things in the prevue which needed your special attention. The trailer has garnered 9.9 M views in just a few hours. Though it has been criticised for ‘inspired’ looks and copied scenes, it has still managed to pique the interest.

Shah Rukh Khan and his baritone present the film in the most suave manner possible. However, there are very interesting hints you might have missed. But don’t you worry, we have that covered for you. The prevue makes it clear that SRK is on a revenge spree, and his weapon in his mission is an army of women who address him as chief. Scroll down more to read about things you might have missed.

The ‘Sanki’ Looks

Interestingly the film was titled Sanki earlier. It makes much sense now since the actor can be seen on a rampage and mostly not in his senses. He breaks into a slow-motion dance in a jam-packed metro and does not give two f*cks about who is watching him. His looks even compensate for whatever content is missing from the prevue. Be it him wrapped in bandages or covered in a mask. His actions prove he is a ‘Sanki’ and the title now makes so much sense!

The Bald Tattoo

In one of the scenes, he opens his bandage, and the audience witness a bald SRK. Not only a bald SRK but bald, with a tattoo SRK. A tattoo is visible above his ear. However, it is debatable what the tattoo says – Om/Maa, too wild as guesses! Let us know if you can guess that!

The Lion Ring

After Sanki, the Atlee film was titled Lion, and while the production continued, the film was being called Lion. It might have a very strong connection since the actor can be seen donning a huge lion ring in one of the suspense scenes.

The Woman Power

It was rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan will lead an army of women. Just like he led a pack of 12 for Chak De India. The prevue confirms that he does lead an army. However, the back story is still under wraps and will make a very interesting plot to shoulder the film strongly!

Deepika Padukone

Now we know that none can miss DP in the prevue since she seems to rule only with a glimpse. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film, but she holds the frame with a single glimpse. Imagine the havoc she is ready to create in the film.

Jawan, helmed by Atlee, is ready to release on September 7. And we seem to see a potential box office extravaganza with the prevue itself. The characters, the hints, the action, the background score, the famous SRK baritone distinguish the film from any regular actioner more so because King Khan plays the hero as well as the villain. A quirky SRK who turns Sanki and is ready to roar like a Lion. We say, you get ready for his beast mode as the industry gears up to witness a potential hit!

