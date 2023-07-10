After taking the internet by storm, post accusing Bollywood filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap, Indian actress Payal Ghosh has found herself in another controversy. Breaking the internet once again, Payal blasted truth bombs about Bollywood and accused the ill practice of casting couch in her now-deleted Instagram post. Scroll ahead to read further.

Back in 2020, Payal had accused Anurag Kashyap of s*xually harassing her during working under him. These accusations had made quite a stir in the industry, and even Mumbai Police had investigated it. Even though they didn’t file any charges against the filmmaker, it had truly created quite an awareness in the industry about harassment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to her recent post that has been deleted, Payal has talked about the ill practice of casting couch in Bollywood. Payal Ghosh’s now-deleted post could be read as, “You need to sleep to get big movies. It’s not possible without sleeping.” Further going in the same post, she added, “I will be completing my 11th movie. If I would have slept, I would have completed my 30th film.” This led to quite a buzz everywhere as she dropped the dark truths about the industry.

Casting couch debate with Bollywood is nothing new, and this isn’t the first time a news has hit about it. However, over Payal Ghosh’s opinion, there has been a divided netizen group. While a few have come in support of her, another few have been reacting harshly towards it.

On this Instagram post made by Adultfamily, one wrote, “Bollywood Reality 😢”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADULTFAMILY OFFICIAL (@adultfamily)

Another one commented, “This isn’t even news …. EVERYONE knows this.”

While another lashed out at Payal and wrote, “Sabhi actress krti hai koi fokat me kisiko kyko hit karayega.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Payal Ghosh’s claims against Bollywood and it’s alleged ill practice of casting couch? Let us know in the comments.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: “Shehnaaz Gill Bechari Actress Cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai,” Says KRK & Face Brutal Trolling Over His Lewd Remarks As Netizens React “Teri Shakal Konsi Achi Jo Tu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News