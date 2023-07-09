Anurag Kashyap is often compared to Quentin Tarantino for their similarities as filmmakers. Both of them have a unique vision when it comes to their movies, and they both are not afraid of calling a spade a spade. In fact, the AK vs AK actor did not hesitate an ounce before apparently calling out Amitabh Bachchan and triggering a nepotism debate. He pointed out the biases in Bollywood almost two decades ago, way before Kangana Ranaut made her debut in the industry!

Chittagong was released in 2012 and starred Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajkumar Rao in leading roles. The film was directed by Bedabrata Pain and was based on a historical war drama and the Chittagong uprising in British-ruled India.

Interestingly, Chittagong was supposed to release earlier than it did, around 2010. In this year, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey was released and was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and had the same theme. As per Anurag Kashyap, it was apparently Amitabh Bachchan who postponed the release of KHJJS to make sure his son’s film gets released first.

A Reddit page shared a post that claimed that Anurag Kashyap shared a post on his blog where he allegedly attacked Amitabh Bachchan for messing up with the release date of Chittagong. He wrote, “See Chittagong, a far superior film made on the same subject as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey.. At 1/8 th the cost, far superior actors and immense passion… Producers decided to sit on it, because of a phone call from someone, because that someone was trying desperately to save his son’s career… welcome to Bollywood, where whose son you are outshines all the hard work and passion and potential and talent. KHJJS came and went, now what.”

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Amitabh Bachchan commented on the issue and said, “This is incorrect and baseless and I do not wish to dignify this undignified remark by commenting on it.” Director Bedabrata Pain tried to resolve the controversy, and as per Hindustan Times, he said, “Anurag is known to be a very frank and fearless person. I am very honoured that people like he and Vishal Bhardwaj have thrown their weight behind the film. The last thing I want is controversy. Some time ago, I lost my 16-year-old son, and right now, my priority is my 12-year-old son. I want people to come and see Chittagong. Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey has come and gone. The story is yet to be told.”

Let us know what you think about Anurag Kashyap’s comments and if they were truly meant for Big B. For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

