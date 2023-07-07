Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who did not care then about what people perceived of her, and she surely must not be caring now as well. But Kareena back then was iconic with her statements and behaviour. So much so that her career choices and rejection reasons used to grab headlines. The actress has a list of blockbuster films to her credit which she refused to do. Right from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Ram Leela or Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to Kal Ho Naa Ho. One such rejected film was Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet.

Kareena has been called out by Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Zoya Akhtar in the past for rejecting their films. Even Kashyap took digs at the actress for rejecting his film Bombay Velvet. Kareena was infamously known for not reading scripts and doing films only upon being told the star cast. The same happened with Bombay Velvet as well.

However, when Anurag Kashyap approached Kareena Kapoor Khan for Bombay Velvet, the film did not have a full star cast and he was simultaneously approaching actors for the film. Obviously, Bebo rejected the film, and the reason was disclosed by Kashyap on the very infamous couch of Karan Johar, where the Manmarziyaan director took brutal digs at Kareena Kapoor. In the rapid-fire round, the filmmaker was asked for advice he would like to give to Kareena Kapoor.

Without wasting a nano-second, Kashyap replied, “Next time you shouldn’t ask who is in the film, you should ask what is the film.” Interestingly, Kashyap is not the first director who has called out the actress for rejecting films in a prude way. Karan Johar called her out after she refused to take her calls and decided to start shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, ditching Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Kareena Kapoor was also the front-runner for Devdas. She later called out Bhansali for rejecting the film saying she would have looked odd as Paro with jooda and heavy jewellery. Since then, she had been on a rejection spree with Bhansali. She even had a look test for Ram Leela but walked out for reasons best known to her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked out of her first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, as she thought her co-actor Hrithik Roshan would overshadow her and she will not get enough limelight with the film. Coming back to Anurag Kashyap’s rapid-fire round, he even had advice for Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as well.

