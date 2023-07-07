Shah Rukh Khan is the most accommodating actor ever in the history of Indian Cinema until one day, he took the most bizarre step to avoid a shoot and actually did not end up shooting altogether, without informing his crew about the same. However, this story might not be as true as it sounds since it was shared by Farah Khan herself, and Farah means a little masala and a little drama. Though if the story has even some truth to it, then it might sound hilarious and funny to some, but in hindsight this seems like an event of unprofessionalism displayed at its best.

The story belongs to the time Farah Khan was shooting for the most sensuous and glamourised songs of those times with debutante Priety Zinta. The song was from Mani Ratnam’s film Dil Se which had a beautiful song Jiya Jale picturised on Zinta. But did you know that this song was supposed to have SRK as well, and he decided to drop out last minute without informing anyone!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to shoot Jiya Jale in the most picturesque location romancing Priety Zinta in the Kerala backwaters. While he was gearing up for this beautiful shoot, he was informed by Farah Khan that she planned to put him under the waterfall, and all hell broke loose.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the choreographer revealed, “Shooting-wise, my most difficult song was Jiya Jale when we shot near the waterfall. There were 1000 steps down leading to the waterfall, which was still okay. But we had to walk and climb back those 1000 steps, which was very difficult after a long day. I still remember I had scared SRK then that I would make him wear a white dhoti, a transparent one, and make him stand under the waterfall. He (Shah Rukh Khan) got petrified. He was like, ‘How can you do that?’ I was like, why? For years you guys have made the actresses wear a white saree and made them stand under the waterfall! So I am just doing the reverse of it.”

However, even Farah Khan did not contemplate what was gonna happen next. She continued narrating the story and said, “I think that was the only one day in his entire career that SRK didn’t turn up for the shoot. If you see that section in the song, you will realize that it only has Preity Zinta. There is no SRK in it. And when we asked SRK why he didn’t come for the shoot, he gave random excuses like – I lost the way, my car got stuck in the jungle and all. Later, he told me I was petrified that you would make me wear a dhoti and make me stand under the waterfall.”

Yes, you read that right. Shah Rukh Khan did not turn up on set to shoot the song and Preity Zinta had to manage the sensuous romantic song all by herself. We are already imagining a drenched Shah Rukh Khan under a waterfall! Uff Tauba!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pointed Out Double Standards In Male-Dominated Industry & Sanjay Dutt Flaunted His Misogyny: “I Can Take My Shirt Off But My Woman Can’t Wear A Bikini”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News