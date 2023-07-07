Before technology and woke movements happened, Bollywood and the old era was a different place. A place with unfiltered thoughts and ignorant comments. Rather ignorant yet arrogant comments. Today we got our hands on one such episode where Sanjay Dutt was ignorant yet arrogant enough to flaunt his misogynistic thoughts, and his co-interviewee Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hesitatingly agreed to his thoughts. The Shabd actors, in 1993, sat down for a shared interview.

The two actors came together for a photo shoot for a magazine cover and then did an interview for the same. In their interview, the two stars discussed the pros and cons of the Hindi Film Industry and agreed that it is a male-dominated industry with double standards. While Dutt flaunted his statements, Aishwarya hesitatingly agreed to his statements adding some logic to his thoughts though.

In an interview with CineBlitz, still available on India Forums, Sanjay Dutt said, “I can say that it is a man’s industry. It’s totally male-dominated. I mean, the masses look for the hero of a movie, which only proves the point of heroes lasting longer than heroines.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed with his point of view and said, “It’s a fact that the world is male-dominated, despite women coming more into the forefront today. Double standards do exist.”

Commenting on the double standards of the film industry, the KGF actor said, “Look at me! I am a man with double standards! At least I’m honest about it, while others aren’t! I am like that. I’m more protective about my woman than she should be about me. I can take my shirt off, but she can’t wear a bikini! That’s the way I am, that’s me!” Hearing his views, the Guru actress was asked if she agreed with Dutt’s statements.

Aishwarya Rai hesitatingly agreed, “Very honestly, I’m an old-fashioned girl myself, so it’s not as though I’d be seen in a bikini or wear one either. It’s also that in this country, one is viewed differently. The less you wear, the less they think of you as a decent person. It’s different if wearing less is something you’re used to, or is a part of you. But one notices that many do it for the sole purpose of attention. It’s a publicity-seeking gimmick nowadays with most girls in the glamour industry.”

However, Sanjay Dutt’s next statement startled the interviewer as well. He further said, “You’ve got to love yourself to respect yourself and for others to respect you as well! If you don’t do that, then accept the consequences.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a jiffy, replied, “I agree with that! Absolutely! You’ve got to respect yourself.”

However, the two actors immediately covered up their statements when they were asked if they meant that women who expose do not love and respect themselves. Aishwarya presented her thoughts with a well-constructed opinion and diplomatically said, “I’m not standing in judgement here. But do it only if it’s called for. But if it’s being done with a purpose in mind, with the intention of exposing or showing yourself, then it’s bad. It’s not the right thing to do.”

Well, not judging the thoughts and opinions but full points to the honesty of these stars for speaking their minds in an era when they could express what they felt without thinking twice.

