Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai have often become the talk of the town owing to the controversial relationship they’ve shared in the past. If gossip mills are anything to go by Salman and Aish shared were romantically inclined towards each other. However, it is being said that the superstar was allegedly abusive and had even reportedly hit her once.

While a lot has already been said and written about the former lovebirds, we recently came across a fan-made video that will make you emotional.

The video opens with Karan Johar asking Salman Khan, “Aishwarya, Katrina? The most stunning actress” HE is categorically named, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’. Further, the video sees KJo asking Aishwarya, “What comes to your mind when I say the following names, Salman Khan?” She asks ‘Next questions.” Ever since the video went viral, fans have been expressing their emotions. Scroll down to check out netizens reactions.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “The fact he didn’t say Aishwarya Rai; instead he said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” while another said, “When he said Aishwarya Rai BACHCHAN it’ hurts.” A third netizen commented, “She doesn’t owes him anything. It was a toxic abusive relationship.”

A fourth user said, “Sallu being the real life prem.” While fifth one said, “Stop shipping them and glorifying this. It was a toxic abusive relationship, not some romance.”

A sixth user wrote, “She just wants to stay away from controverses is that bad?” Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Shreative (@creative.shreative)

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in the cameo appearance. This morning, Koimoi exclusively told you that the superstar has approached Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source close to the development revealed to us, “No more home productions with his brothers as director or carpeting a film with favour-seeking strugglers, as he did in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

