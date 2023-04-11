Renowned filmmaker Om Raut, known for his grand cinematic ventures like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Adipurush, recently met the honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath. Om Raut shared a heartwarming picture on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen handing Yogiji a token of appreciation.

In his caption, he emphasized the importance of culture and unity in our country saying, “Desh Sanskaro Se Banta Hai.” He added, “As a result of the virtues that Raj Mata Jijau gave to Bal Shivaji Raje in his childhood, he emerged as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the flag bearer of Hindavi Swaraj. I find it incredible to be presenting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Raj Mata Jijau to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Yogi Adityanath. #HarHarMahadev”.

The picture has left the audience eagerly anticipating the release of Om Raut’s upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush. The film is all set to hit the screens on 16th June 2023.

Adipurush recently landed in a soup when an independent artist named Pratik Sanghar took to Facebook to share his disappointment with the makers of Adipurush for allegedly stealing his artwork to create the look of Prabhas’ character. The screenshot of Sanghar’s post has been shared on Reddit as well.

The post read, “I am a concept artist from India. I made my exploration for Lord Shri Ram’s possible looks for a Ramayan Epic if it were ever to be made.” He continued, “This was around a year ago. And the official concept artist working on Adipurush literally stole my artwork mix-matched it with my similar artwork and called it their own that too without informing me or providing me any compensation”

He further added, “This is one of the reasons for the failure of such a project. People working on it have no passion or love for the project instead they are finding and using cheap tricks to make this project.”

