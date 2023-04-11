Raveena Tandon was one of Bollywood’s leading actresses in the 90s and early 2000s. She also received several awards like a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards. Recently, she revealed that she was offered the AR Rahman number Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, but she chose not to do it then.

For unversed, the film Dil Se was Mani Ratnam’s film released in 1998. The Hindi romantic thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, while Preity Zinta makes her film debut in a supporting role.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Raveena Tandon revealed that she was offered the song shortly after her Rakshak song ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ became a hit. “In those days, it was very easy to get stereotyped. For example, how many people would know that I left a song like ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ because I had just done ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ and after that, I started getting offered only item songs,” she shared.

She continued, “And then, it became a norm that if Raveena is there, then there has to be a superhit song, and which I am very grateful for because to date, people also know me for my superhit songs, all of them are getting remixes, they are getting a new life, it’s all working out very well.”

Shilpa Shetty had also turned down the song when it was offered to her, in addition to Raveena Tandon. Nonetheless, Malaika Arora was the one to do the dance number. In 2019 at the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) in Goa, Farah Khan also confirmed that the dance number Chaiyaa Chaiyaa was initially offered to Shilpa, Raveena, and a lot of actors, but no one did it. Malaika did the song.

