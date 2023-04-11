There seems to be utter chaos for the filming of Brahmastra 2 & 3 and War 2 as the busy schedules of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji might affect the release of the aforementioned movies. There were rifts reported earlier between Ayan and Dharma Productions head Karan Johar. However, the rumours seem to be all false.

Ayan was supposed to give all his time to his brainchild Brahmastra 2 & 3 for Dharma but it seems he might be also working on War 2 simultaneously, which might have got things sour between the two. Read on for more.

Multiple reports suggest that Karan Johar wants Ayan Mukerji to finish Brahmastra 2 & 3 before he gets on War 2. This comes after War director Siddharth Anand dropped out of the sequel and it was reported that Ayan might have been roped in to helm the project starring once again Hrithik Roshan in the lead. A report in Hindustan Times suggests that there are no rifts between Ayan and Karan. A source spilled the beans on the same saying, “This is not true. It is a gossip mongering piece which is trying to create a rift between the two. The two very much have the same bond which they have had until now.”

The source continued, “Ayan has given Karan a big hit, and the latter has been a big support to him, right from launching him as a director with Wake Up! Sid. Brahmastra was a big film, made possible only by the complete faith the two showed in each other.”

A report in a different publication, however, suggests that Karan Johar wants Ayan Mukerji to focus on Brahmastra sequels before War 2. A source on the same shared, “Karan is actually disappointed with Ayan for taking up ‘War 2‘ while leaving Brahmastra in the lurch.”

The insider continued, “In fact Karan wants Ayan to complete Brahmastra sequels first and then take up any other project, as that is what their contract stipulates. It only makes sense as Karan has already invested 100s of crores and over eight years for the film.” It all started when a report claimed that Ayan might be on the hunt for a different production house for the Brahmastra sequels.

Ayan is yet to comment on the latest updates and even Karan Johar is expected to clarify the air soon.

