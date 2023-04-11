Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man nicknaming characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has got to be one of the best experiences. As he introduced Tom Holland’s Spider-Man by nicknaming him ‘underoos’ during the iconic airport battle scene in Captain America: Civil War, the dialogue is still stuck in the audience’s mind. However, what if Salman Khan had joined Team Iron Man in the MCU? A new fan-made edit video has the answer and it is just hilarious!

Captain America: Civil War is one of the most emotional MCU movies of all time. As the movie showed how Avengers fell apart, the movie was indeed a turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of the power-packed performance of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, the movie was just heart breaking for the fans. However, the new fan-made video just adds more humour to the airport battle scene, and we definitely bet you should not miss the ending as Salman bhai runs over……

An Instagram account named, Memes by Musa has posted the edited video of Salman Khan instead of Spider-Man taking the shield from Captain America. As Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man calls ‘underoos’, Salman Khan, appears. The scene is taken from Pathaan, where he jumps over the train and saves Shah Rukh Khan. But in this video, he is seen doing his iconic Naiyo Lagda Dil step from his upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes by Musa (@memesbymusa_)

Upon being introduced by Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Captain America says, Salman Bhai and later says, “Abe pagal wagal hai kya” as he was shocked after watching him dance. Later, Salman Khan clutches the gear of a vehicle and runs over Captain America, as the video ends.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Black Panther vs Tiger”, another added, “Bhai Cinematic Universe is real”

A user also named him “Captain Radhe”, other said, “Selmon Bhai Far From Girl”. Third added, “Radhe far from parking”

“Bhoi : far from Bollywood’”, added another. While applauding the editor, a user also said, “Why the editor not working in a movie”

While Robert Downey Jr. was rumoured to appear in future MCU projects, it was debunked by a Marvel producer. However, let us know what do you think about it and for stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

