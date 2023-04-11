British actress Millie Bobby Brown has been ruling fans’ hearts since she was a little girl. Brown has been leading the hit Netflix drama series Stranger Things since 2016 and literally grew up in the public eye. While the actress is currently living the time of her life being in a longtime relationship with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, she recently took the internet by storm as she announced her engagement. While many are happy for the Enola Holmes star, others are slamming her decision since she is just 19 years old.

Millie made her acting debut at the age of nine by playing young Alice on ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. In 2016, she bagged her life-changing role as Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Now, the actress is among the most popular young stars in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating for years now. The two were first sparked dating rumours in 2021 when they were spotted roaming around in New York while holding hands. Brown did not take too much time in making their relationship Instagram official.

On Tuesday, April 11, Millie Bobby Brown blew the internet as she announced her engagement with Bongiovi on Instagram. The actress dropped an adorable monochrome picture with her fiance while showing off a huge rock on her finger. In the caption, she wrote, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

While the actress is receiving a lot of love from fans, many are also disgusted, noting that Millie is just 19 years old while her now-fiance is 20. Reacting to the same, an IG user wrote, “SORRY HOLD ON WHAT THE F**K,” while another penned, “She’s f**king 19 years old what is the obsession for getting married so young??”

A third user commented, “Are you engaged now, at 19 YEARS OLD???”

“Aren’t you like 12 or something?!” wrote a fourth one.

One also commented, “Lol all young and think that’s the person she’s gonna be with the rest of her life. Like 3 summers of what she thinks is love is really forever.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Running Towards Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn In This Throwback Video To Hug Him Has Left Her Fans Emotional, One Says “I Don’t Believe In Love Anymore”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News