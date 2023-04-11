Cara Delevingne has taken back control of her life in her own hands, and honestly, there’s no stopping her now. The model-actress is on her sobriety journey and showering herself with love currently. The phase of her life is clearly visible in how she presents herself. A month ago, her appearance at an event took the internet by storm. Her fans knew that the diva was back, and given her sheer white outfit and confidence, they were absolutely right!

2023 has been a crucial year for Cara. She got several wake-up calls this year, professionally and personally. She’s in a healthy relationship with Leah Mason, a British musician. The Paper Towns actress has been sober for quite some time now and staying away from alcohol. She has been appearing at shows and events and slaying it with her charm. That’s what she did a month ago, and to learn all about it, scroll on.

Cara Delevingne arrived at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Del Core white gown that looked simply phenomenal. The sheer mesh fabric of the outfit should have given the star a princess vibe, but that was just not the case. Cara looked anything but delicate in the gown – in a good way! Surprisingly, she turned white, a colour of peace and calm, into a symbol of power and control. The white mesh dress was wrapped around a n*de bodice that made the attire look super s*xy. The fit’s upper half was sort of translucent, giving everyone a peek of Cara’s hot curves and even a hint of her n**ple.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ohteen

An Instagram page called Ohteen shared the video of Cara Delevingne while she was posing on the champagne carpet. The fishtail detail of the gown at the bottom made her look quite regal. She looked incredibly hot in the dress and, at the same time, gave a perfect queen vibe. The s*xiest bit was, of course, the neckline. The off-shoulder plus scallop detailing made half of Cara’s b**bs bulge out in the most seductive manner. She looked quite confident in flaunting her cle*vage and curves, and we stan the beauty for it.

Cara ditched most of the accessories and opted for a dainty pair of diamond studs. The Suicide Squad actress went for a bold makeup look by getting brown smokey eyes with kohl all around them. She chose a messy bun with a few strands falling loose.

Cara ditched all accessories and let her s*x appeal do all the talking.

