Gigi Hadid and Cara Delivingne happen to be really good friends. They’re often spotted at parties and hanging out together as the two of them belong to the same industry. While Gigi often makes headlines for her personal and love life, it was back in 2015 that she ruled social media with her rumoured boyfriend and singer Joe Jonas’ alleged relationship which was subtly confirmed by none other than Cara. The singer is now married to Sophie Turner and share two children together but has had a crazy dating life at one point in time. Scroll below to know the details.

Joe started his career with Disney channel and happens to be a part of one of the most loved boy bands – ‘The Jonas Brothers’. The singer has dated some of the prettiest women in showbiz including names like Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Ashley Greene to name a few.

Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2015 that Joe Jonas was making headlines for his alleged romance with Gigi Hadid and their pictures were all over social media. Then in July of that same year, Cara Delivingne shared a picture of the rumoured couple with a cool caption.

Cara Delevingne’s picture features Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas and the caption read, “👀❤️👀❤️👀❤️👀❤️👀 introducing G.I. JOE 👅👅👅👅”. Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)

They did look great together!

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas is currently married to actress Sophie Turner and shares two adorable daughters with her. And Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, is enjoying her single life and was recently seen getting cosy with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

