Selena Gomez may have denied rumours of dating Chainsmokers fame Drew Taggart but clearly that’s far from reality. Her spottings have a whole different tale to narrate and visibly, as her song suggests, “she can’t keep her hands to herself!” Scroll below to know details of the latest romance that has blossomed in Hollywood.

As most know, Selena has been single for a really long time now. She last made noise over her relationship with Justin Bieber, which ended years after on and off scenario. On the other hand, she was dating The Weekend shortly before reuniting with JB but the love faded away pretty soon. Drew was rumoured to be in a relationship with Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eva but they called it quits before the New Year.

Check out the complete timeline of Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart’s relationship below:

January 2023 – Struck By Cupid’s Arrow!

It all began when Selena and Drew were spotted at a bowling game on 15th January. The pictures released by Page Six witnessed the couple twinning in black and enjoying the game with some friends. On-lookers informed that the couple was making out like teenagers and were all over each other!

It’s True!

On 16th, sources close to US Weekly confirmed that Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are indeed dating. The couple reportedly was really “casual and low-key” and wasn’t trying to hide their romance.

Or Not?

Selena took to her Instagram stories on 19th January and shared a picture of the mountains. She seemed to be embracing the nature and one could see a mystery man in the frame. While viewers weren’t sure if that was Drew, the Only Murders In The Building actress clarified that she’s single. In addition, she reacted to the dating reports as she wrote, “I like being alone too much!”

Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself!

Days after denying the rumours, Selena Gomez was papped holding Drew Taggart’s hand as they stepped out for a dinner date in New York City. Black seems to be their colour as they twinned again during their outing at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho.

Well, words are truly not matching the actions but only Selena or Drew can confirm their relationship status.

