The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe is going adding new comic book characters in their several franchises, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos is also among them. Kathryn Hahn will be reprising Agatha Harkness. But that’s old news, right? A little birdie has now told us that a renowned pop singer will make their MCU debut with this series!

For the unversed, the show will revolve around Agatha, who you all must remember as the nosy neighbour of Wanda Maximoff in the series WandaVision. She was actually a witch and wanted to usurp Wanda’s Chaos magic.

Many renowned actors have been a part of the MCU, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek is the latest to join the massive universe. Now, there have been rumours that popular singer Selena Gomez is all set to make her MCU debut. The news has been shared on Twitter by a Marvel fan page, Mcu Content. The user later in comments also mentioned that this is a rumour coming from an inside source.

RUMOR: Selena Gomez is reportedly making a cameo in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ pic.twitter.com/TMQMUGTlvC — Mcu Content (@mcucomfort) January 19, 2023

Not to fan the rumours further, but as per reports, Selena Gomez recently started following Aubrey Plaza on Instagram. Plaza’s addition to the cast of the show was announced earlier. The MCU show has already begun its production in Atlanta. Nothing has been officially announced yet, but it will be a great addition to the world of Marvel. Actor-singer Harry Styles also joined the band with the film Eternals.

As for MCU’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the show will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar like all the other series of the Marvel Studios. The official date of the show has not yet been announced, but it is expected to release in winter this year.

Currently, Selena Gomez has been making the headlines recently over her dating rumours with Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart. Earlier this week, the alleged couple was spotted at a bowling alley sparking the romance rumours.

