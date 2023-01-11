There have been many speculations about Harry Styles’ character as Eros in Eternals. It was his debut as a Marvel superhero and even though the film didn’t do quite well at the box office, audiences loved Harry’s cameo in the film. Now, fans have been wondering what kind of character arc will Eros have, and now in an interview, producer Nate Moore talked about the future of the character. Scroll below to read more!

A few days back, Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) talked about how she would like to see Styles’ Eros in a better character sketch if there’s a possible future in Eternals 2. But why is Harry in Marvels?

Well, while talking about whether Harry Styles was taken just for the tag, producer Nate Moore shared to Deadline’s Crew Call Podcast, “No, we certainly didn’t cast Harry for a tag. I mean, again– And a character [that] maybe I have too much affection for, ’cause he’s had some problematic runs in publishing, but Chloé [Zhao] is a giant Harry Styles fan and… I’d always pitch like, ‘Eros, he’s really cool.’ And she’s like, ‘It’s Harry Styles.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ And she was obsessed, and chased him down, and got him into the movie.”

Further sharing about Harry Styles’ future with his possible return in Eternals 2, Nate Moore revealed, “But there are more stories to be told with that character. He’s fascinating. He has a really interesting connection with Thanos; they’re half-brothers and share the same father. He has an interesting power set. He’s a complicated character, but a really fun character. And I think… having met Harry Styles, he is as charming as you want him to be. And I think there’s no limit to how good that character’s going to be once we get to bring him back.”

Well, Eternals can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. What are your thoughts about Harry Styles’ return as Eros in Eternals 2? Let us know!

