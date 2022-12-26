Dakota Johnson Once Confessed Shooting S*x Scenes In Fifty Shades Of Grey With Jamie Dornan Was “Super Not Glamorous & Really Uns*xy”

Dakota Johnson became a household name with Anastasia Steele. One cannot deny that most of us hid our laptop and phone screens from our parents but indeed took out time to watch Fifty Shades Of Grey. The hype around BDSM and the sizzling chemistry of the actress with leading men Jamie Dornan was a must-watch! But the shooting experience wasn’t the smoothest in reality. Scroll below for details!

Just like Dakota, Jamie turned into an overnight sensation after his scenes as Christian Grey came under the radar. It was a viral trend with clips and stills from the movies going viral on social media like wildfire. Despite poor reviews from the critics, the series has earned $1.32 billion worldwide and is the 7th highest-grossing R-rated franchise of all time.

Coming back to the point, we had previously informed to you how Dakota Johnson wore strapless thongs with glue throughout the shooting of the Fifty Shades franchise. Jamie Dornan, on the other hand, covered his private part with a little pouch. Many see the steaming hot scenes on the screens and think it must have been a fun affair to shoot but that was certainly not the case.

Dakota Johnson during an interview with Allure had once described the s*x scenes with Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Of Grey saying “It’s super not glamorous; it’s really uns*xy.”

She added, “[The sex scenes] are never easy. It’s not casual and it’s not fun. It never got easy.”

Explaining the most difficult scene, Dakota Johnson added, “The most difficult one by far — I think in all three movies — was a s*x scene in the third film where my arms and legs were handcuffed to a gate. It’s like a fence thing that comes down. And I was blindfolded. It was kind of shocking because I didn’t realize that no matter how prepared or rehearsed I was, when your senses are taken away like that you can’t control the way your nervous system will react. So it was really tricky to navigate that scene. It was kind of difficult”

Well, the hard work indeed paid off! So hats off to Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

