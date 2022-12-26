While DCU continues to make all the buzz with a new leadership under James Gunn and Peter Safran, and all the storms they have created ever since they came into power. Amid all of that, one project that is swiftly moving towards its release, with its future being under the very hanging axe of course, is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom or popularly known as Aquaman 2. Starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the leading roles, it is one is the most anticipated movies in the DCU roaster. Looks like we are now getting some details about the plot.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is a sequel in the franchise where the first film was about Orm trying to plot a war against the surface world. It was Arthur Curry who saved the day and stopped the war from happening. Now in the sequel the throne has Curry on it and the story widens. Of course there will be new characters and storylines giving birth to a complicated conflict.

Now if the reports are to go by Aquaman 2 is not just about finding the lost Kingdom but also the war that the Atlantis is all set to wage in the surface world. The movie will be a story about a war that is on the door steps and things just got even more exciting because Ben Affleck as Batman also has a role to play in this. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

In Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Arthur Curry and Orm aka Ocean Master are teaming up on a quest for the forgotten kingdom. But it doesn’t end there because even Ben Affleck’s Batman is going to make an appearance which means there is the surface world involved too. This hints at the fact that Atlantis might not be on the best terms with the surface world and the impending issues of pollution and greed might make a comeback.

Adding to this are the now deleted set photos of the Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom by Jason Momoa. They had him addressing the UN in what looked like an intense scene. It could be him giving an ultimatum to the surface dwellers to take the measures and stop polluting the ocean or he cannot stop the war that is coming. Considering Arthur Curry half human roots, he is always at the job to bring a balance between the two, and now that he is the king of Atlantis, the still from the sets makes all the more sense.

Actor Jason Momoa revealed a new image of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". In the scene Aquaman would give a speech about saving the planet to the United Nations. Jason believes the scene won't be in the final cut.#dccomics #DCU #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/r56Z7ozeys — ΛKΛП IKPΣ (@Akanikpe01) November 4, 2022

Only the release will tell now, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

