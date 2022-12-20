Amber Heard left everyone in disbelief as she finally decided to settle the defamation suit against Johnny Depp. The actress had recently hired a new set of lawyers and made appeals in court but it looks like she’s ready to put the past behind. Amidst it all, fans of the Aquaman star are trending #AmberIsFree on Twitter. Scroll below for all the details.

It was last evening that Amber shared a lengthy note on her Instagram handle. She blamed the American legal system and refused to go through the entire vilification again via another trial. It is said that there has been a significant reduction in damages that she was ordered to pay. From $8.5 million, Heard has settled the lawsuit for just $1 million.

Since the morning, #AmberIsFree has been trending on Twitter, courtesy Amber Heard fans. A section of the netizens has been slamming Johnny Depp as they wish healing for the Justice League actress.

An Amber Heard fan shared her picture with a fan from a day ago and wrote, “From just yesterday. Look how happy, gorgeous and glowing she is. She can finally move on with her life 😭😭 Can’t wait for that inevitable tell-all documentary that *finally* sets the record straight for the brainwashed masses 💅🏼 #AmberIsFree”

From just yesterday. Look how happy, gorgeous and glowing she is. She can finally move on with her life 😭😭 Can’t wait for that inevitable tell all documentary that *finally* sets the record straight for the brainwashed masses 💅🏼 #AmberIsFree pic.twitter.com/OIKGWJOljP — Chocolate (@Chocolate_Notre) December 19, 2022

Another tweeted, “They let Amber settle without paying a cent. They let her settle without a gag order. They let her settle. They knew for sure she was going to win that appeal. No matter which way you look at this, its a victory for Amber #AmberIsFree #IStandWithAmberHeard”

They let Amber settle without paying a cent. They let her settle without a gag order. They let her settle. They knew for sure she was going to win that appeal. No matter which way you look at this, its a victory for Amber #AmberIsFree #IStandWithAmberHeard — 𝒴𝒪𝒰 𝒜𝑅𝐸 𝐻𝐸𝒜𝑅𝒟 (@iBelieveYouA) December 19, 2022

A fan pointed out, “Worth pointing out that JD knew Amber’s gonna win her appeal since he accepted the terms of Amber being no guilty and being allowed to talk FREELY about the case and her life. It’s a big win for Amber. She deserves peace,she deserves healing. #AmberIsFree #IStandWithAmberHeard”

Worth pointing out that JD knew Amber’s gonna win her appeal since he accepted the terms of Amber being no guilty and being allowed to talk FREELY about the case and her life. It’s a big win for Amber. She deserves peace,she deserves healing. #AmberIsFree #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/rmIFxCHlpC — justice for amber heard (@justiceforambe1) December 19, 2022

Obviously Johnny Depp fans were left furious as soon as they noticed the trends. Owing to the same, they have now started spreading the hashtag #AmberHeardIsAHusbandBeater.

