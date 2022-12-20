The holiday season is here, Christmas is just around the corner, and people are finding the perfect present for their loved ones. Kids wait for Santa Claus to get them gifts on this occasion, but it looks like Santa came early this year and went straight to Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro’s house! However, this mysterious Santa did not come to give away gifts but rather take them from the actor’s house. Read on to find out in detail.

For the unversed, Robert De Niro is said to be one of the greatest actors of all time and is known for his frequent collaboration with one of the greatest directors, Martin Scorsese. On Monday morning, a serial thief broke into his Manhattan apartment and was stealing things from below the Christmas tree.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the thief was a 30-year-old woman named Shanice Aviles, also known as “Known Burglar”, who snuck down a stairway leading to Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side apartment. As per the reports, the police officers saw the woman enter the basement of the building at around 2.45 am, and there were signs of forced entry too. A spokesperson of the New York Police Department said that the woman was attempting to remove property inside the living room. They also stated that they saw her putting gifts from under the tree into her bag. The police spokesperson revealed that the accused is known to the NYPD ‘for numerous burglary arrests.” They further added, ” the female was taken into custody without incident with charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.”

The reports stated that Robert De Niro was upstairs engaged on his iPad when he heard the commotion downstairs, and his daughter was present in the apartment in her room at the time of the attempted burglary. He was in his bathrobe when he came down, and luckily, they were not hurt.

