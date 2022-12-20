DC Universe is getting a massive reboot ever since the new Co-Chairmen and CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the control. Every now and then we have been bombarded with a new update be it scrapping Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, recasting a few characters, or Ben Affleck sharing his interest in directing a DC movie. Amid this, if something that made us upset other than Henry’s exit, it has to be Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman chapter 3 getting scrapped.

Now, in an Instagram post, James has addressed all the backlashes that he and Peter Safran have been getting ever since their decisions went public. However, it’s his response to one random stranger about Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman that caught our attention. Scroll below to read more!

Taking to his Instagram handle, James Gunn shared a post mentioning the future of DC and how they have been planning to proceed with it. An excerpt of his post can be read as, “One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

However, one of the DC fans commented on the post mentioning the speculation of Gal Gadot‘s exit as Wonder Woman from the franchise. The fan wrote, “Cannot wait to see what you’re cooking up… That being said, the move to boot Cavill and Gadot (especially after they’d announced their return) doesn’t inspire confidence.” James Gunn randomly responded to this and refusing to believe any speculations, he wrote back, “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”

Well, a few days back, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins addressed all the rumours and spoke the truth behind the third chapter getting scrapped. In her tweet, she mentioned, “When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

What do you think about DC's future? Let us know in the comments!

