Ever since Henry Cavill as Superman took an exit from the DC Universe, the actor has been hitting the headlines every now and then. It has been a rollercoaster ride for Henry after taking an exit . It has created quite a buzz in social media platforms and it seems there is no way the new Co-CEOs of the DC universe will bring back Superman. However, his last appearance was in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and now, new reports suggest that before this Superman drama, Henry Cavill had allegedly fired his manager Dany Garcia who happens to be Dwayne Johnson’s ex-wife. Read below to know more about it.

Henry’s last appearance as Superman in Black Adam was supposed to mark his return as the DC superhero in the next franchise. However, James Gunn and Peter Safran had something else in mind. They decided to focus on Superman’s early life which is why they made Henry take an exit from the character.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, even though Dwayne Johnson did everything to get Henry Cavill back in action with Black Adam, things didn’t go as planned. Well, it definitely isn’t looking good for Henry but also for The Rock as according to a report in FandomWire, The Witcher actor had fired his manager Dany Garcia who is also Dwayne Johnson’s manager and ex-wife before he got back his role once again in Black Adam. Months before shooting for his cameo, Henry had fired her.

Things have been quite rough for the actors with the new announcement of the DC and amid this, Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill both are reportedly cutting their ties with each other.

Meanwhile, speaking about the future with DC, Henry is already out of talks about being Superman and The Rock’s experience hasn’t been a kind one. Dwayne’s first movie Black Adam reportedly didn’t do well at the box office which is why he had to face quite a brutal backlash so a tie-up with DC might seem dicey.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Performs The Most Deadly Stunt With 500 Skydives & 13,000 Motocross As He Jumps Off A Ramp In This BTS Video – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News