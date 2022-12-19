Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Two are the much-awaited action films in Hollywood. Action star Tom Cruise is currently shooting for the films in South Africa, from where he has been sharing updates piquing the curiosity of his fans for Mission: Impossible 7.

Just hours ago, the Hollywood star shared a video that is behind-the-scenes footage of the film Mission: Impossible 7. In the video, the action star and his team are seen preparing for a stunt that was years in the making, where he will jump a motorcycle off a cliff and turn it into a BASE jump.

In the BTS video from the sets of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, writer and director Christopher McQuarrie is heard saying, “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted. We’ve been working on this for years. We’re gonna shoot it in Norway, and it’s gonna be a motorcycle jump off a clip into a base jump. I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid. It all comes down to one thing: The audience.”

Tom Cruise then explains how the stunt involves the actor riding a motorcycle at pace over the side of a cliff. As he explained, he leans into a base jump through the sky. The below shared behind-the-scenes clip features the gruelling preparations that the action star undertook to execute the scene which incorporated more than 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps.

Towards the end of the clip, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie explains that the only thing that scares him more is what he has planned for the next film in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Dead Reckoning is the seventh film in the franchise, which stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a special agent of the Impossible Missions Force. Paramount’s behind-the-scenes clip is the first in-depth look at the pic, currently set for a July 2023 release. Watch the video below:

So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022

