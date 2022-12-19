Marvel Trivia #14: After Avengers: Endgame, if a Marvel movie that has touched millions of hearts and ruled at the box office, it has to be Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the last Spider-Man movie we have been gifted with so many surprises, including bringing back Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man from different universes to reviving old villains of all the Spider-Man movie franchises – it was a treat to watch. However, it also made us quite emotional at the end when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker asked Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make everyone in the world forget about who Peter is.

But do you think the spell worked for everyone and every superhero in the universe or the planet? Well, today we bring to you a theory that might prove and give you some hope that it might not be everyone who has forgotten Peter Parker. Scroll below to get your mind blown.

Recently, while going through my Instagram feed, suddenly I came across this Marvel fanatic who shares bizarre theories that actually might be true. Ivan Mars shared this video on his Instagram handle where he showed that maybe not everyone has forgotten Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker. In the video, the fanatic put Thor: Love And Thunder stating that Thor and the Guardians were out in space so, maybe when Doctor Strange casted the spell it might not have worked on them as it was meant for only the world.

In another video, the same digital creator shared another video where he mentioned that Wanda Maximoff had created a Hex at her place where no spell can ever affect her, then maybe when Doctor Strange had launched the spell for the world to forget who Peter Parker is, it might not have affected Wanda and she still remembers him.

Well, if that’s the case, then there might be a chance that Spider-Man might get recognised by these superheroes. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know if you believe in these theories!

For more Marvel trivias, stay tuned to Koimoi.

