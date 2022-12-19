Cinema halls across the globe are witnessing the glory of a cult as Avatar: The Way Of Water aka Avatar 2 screens on the biggest screens around the world. The James Cameron directorial took 13 years to come back as it is the second part in the franchise that gave cinema the highest earner of all time in 2009. But before we all wrap our heads around the fact that how beautiful part 2 is, did you know that Cameron is already ready with a third and onto fourth?

Well, we know it is difficult to digest, but the filmmaker has himself confirmed that he has already moved on to the next two installments and that the fourth has even managed to make the studio heads go, “Holy F*ck”. So now when a report suggests something wilder about the filmmaker’s ambition for his crown jewel, one shouldn’t be much surprised. But what James is trying now is to wildest.

As per the latest reports that have come to light, The Way Of Water maker James Cameron who has already begun work on Avatar 3 is demanding a complete VFX of the 9-hour-long cut that he is submitting to the 20th Century Fox Studios. Of course, there will be scissors all over it post that most probably, but that is not stopping him from demanding what he wants. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

According to Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, as reported by Screenrant, James Cameron has already handed in a 9-hour cut of the movie last week. “Someone reached out and said Cameron handed in a cut of Avatar 3 last week. The cut was, no joke, 9-hours long. And apparently, he’s insisting on doing the VFX for this cut, so that all 9 hours get fully VFX’d, then he’ll cut it down. Rather than figuring out what he wants and having them just do the VFX for that. That’s what I heard,” Jeff said.

Now, this is a very expensive demand considering that the Avatar movies are two of the costliest movies ever made. Now that the third will be done considering 9 hours of runtime, it is the cost of VFX for three movies in one. The biggest question is now whether 20th Century Fox approves of this or not. We wait for the words from the horse’s mouth. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

