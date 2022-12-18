Selena Gomez Reveals What Went Through Her Mind When She Saw Her Tanned 2018 Met Gala Look
Selena Gomez Recalls Disastrous Tanned 2018 Met Gala Look, Says “My First Thought Was…” ( Photo Credit – Selena Gomez; Kate Young / Instagram )

Selena Gomez is one singer-actress who has millions of fans across the globe spread across all ages. The Disney-turned-Hollywood star normally makes the news for positive reasons however in 2018 she was brutally trolled on social media. The reason – her tanned Met Gala 2018 look.

For the prestigious fashion event, Gomez had opted for a white custom sheer Coach gown and a spray tan with her hair done up in curls. While the Met Gala is a place for people to take fashion risks, this style wasn’t loved by many mainly cause of her extremely tanned skin tone.

In a chat with Glamour UK some time back, Selena Gomez opened up about her most ‘memorable’ but ‘disastrous’ red carpet look. Calling it a beauty disaster, the singer opened up about how the tanning lotion backfired when she finally walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

Selena Gomez told the portal, “While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful, but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker,” she said. “When I sat down [inside the event], I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event. My first thought was, ‘I have to get out of here!’”

Well, check out Selena’s 2018 Met Gal look here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung)

Being the person she is, Selena Gomez took to social media and trolled herself for the tanned look – following the negative comments she received on social media. Sharing a video on Instagram, she captioned it, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽‍♀️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

What do you think of Selena’s looks? Let us know in the comments below.

