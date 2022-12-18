Selena Gomez is one singer-actress who has millions of fans across the globe spread across all ages. The Disney-turned-Hollywood star normally makes the news for positive reasons however in 2018 she was brutally trolled on social media. The reason – her tanned Met Gala 2018 look.

For the prestigious fashion event, Gomez had opted for a white custom sheer Coach gown and a spray tan with her hair done up in curls. While the Met Gala is a place for people to take fashion risks, this style wasn’t loved by many mainly cause of her extremely tanned skin tone.

In a chat with Glamour UK some time back, Selena Gomez opened up about her most ‘memorable’ but ‘disastrous’ red carpet look. Calling it a beauty disaster, the singer opened up about how the tanning lotion backfired when she finally walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

Selena Gomez told the portal, “While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful, but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker,” she said. “When I sat down [inside the event], I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event. My first thought was, ‘I have to get out of here!’”

Well, check out Selena’s 2018 Met Gal look here:

Who let Selena Gomez out with this dress and this spray tan? pic.twitter.com/mUThGcAU8E — MPIRE (@mpiremag) May 7, 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung)

Being the person she is, Selena Gomez took to social media and trolled herself for the tanned look – following the negative comments she received on social media. Sharing a video on Instagram, she captioned it, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽‍♀️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

What do you think of Selena’s looks? Let us know in the comments below.

