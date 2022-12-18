After link-up rumours and reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski, Brad Pitt is now making the headlines for dating The Vampire Diaries fame Paul Wesley’s ex-wife and jewellery executive, Ines de Ramon. Just a day after reports surfaced that Pitt and de Ramon were seen cosying at the former’s film, Babylon’s after party, a new one claims something else is brewing.

As per recent media, Brad and Ines are likely to be ringing in the new year together. Read on to know all the details we got our hands on.

As per a People’s report, Brad Pitt and the latest woman to be linked to him – Ines de Ramon are planning on spending New Year’s Eve together. The publication quoted a fashion industry source – close to the jewellery executive saying, Pitt is “clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere.” The same source also stated, “Ines said that Brad is very sweet,” before adding that the pair “are planning to spend New Year’s Eve together.”

A source, close to Brad Pitt told the entertainment publication that the pair are “dating and happy.” They also added, “It’s not serious yet but he’s comfortable and they’re having fun together.” Another insider said Pitt “enjoys dating Ines” and that they “hang out when they are not busy.”

This insider also added, “Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends.”

Over a month ago, the above-mentioned portal reported that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon had “been dating for a few months” after they were spotted alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre. Ines – who serves as the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry – announced her separation from The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley in September after three years of marriage.

