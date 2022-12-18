Popular Hollywood singer Rihanna recently delivered a baby boy and since then, her massive fanbase has been waiting for her to share a small glimpse of her son with A$AP Rocky. Rihanna is not only a talented singer but also a fashion and beauty influencer. She has a brand in beauty genre named Fenty Beauty and a lingerie line called SAVAGE X Fenty, which are quite popular among fashion enthusiasts and receive rave reviews from the users. Now, RiRi took to her TikTok profile shared a glimpse of her son, and well, her fans couldn’t stop their excitement. Check out their reactions below!

On the work front, RiRi made a iconic comeback in the music industry with her solo track Lift Me Up in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The singer received a lot of applauses for her song in the film.

Now, coming back to the post. A few hours back, Rihanna took to her TikTok handle and shared first full glimpse of her baby boy. In the video, the baby can be seen having fun on his own way. However, as soon as the video hit the internet, it went viral like crazy.

Rihanna, who gets followed by millions and millions of people on social media handle took Twitter handle by storm as they couldn’t stop themselves from noticing the uncanny resemblance with the baby boy and his mother. One wrote, “@Rihanna’s baby boy stole her entire face & forehead #rihanna”. Another one penned, “Rihanna’s father said copy and paste! The fenty gene has a strong line #Rihanna”. One of the reactions can be seen as, “Why did Riri literally SPIT her son out #rihanna #asaprocky #riri”. Another fan tweeted, “OH MY GOSH! IS THIS EVEN REAL? RIHANNA UPLOADED VIDEO OF HER SON, FOR THE FIRST TIME! ON HER TIK TOK! #rihanna #rihannaNavy.”

Check out here:

OH MY GOSH! IS THIS EVEN REAL? RIHANNA UPLOADED VIDEO OF HER SON, FOR THE FIRST TIME! ON HER TIK TOK! #rihanna #rihannaNavy pic.twitter.com/5H6NIcZOto — Rihanna Indonesia (@RihannaIndo) December 17, 2022

Rihanna’s father said copy and paste! The fenty gene has a strong line🎉🦂 #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/ByYyQwPoFg — Chinyere M. Ugokwe(Chinny🦂) (@ChinyereUgokwe) December 18, 2022

What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments!

