American superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is the sequel to Black Panther (2018), was released in theatres on November 11. One of the most talked about scenes was the post-credit scene that honoured the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Actress Letitia Wright now opens up about it.

Wright plays the role of Shuri, half-sister of T’Challa (played by Boseman), taking over the responsibilities of the Black Panther throne in the end. She finally burns her funeral clothes as a way of coming to terms with her brother’s death and choosing to move ahead.

During a conversation at Variety’s Actors on Actors, Letitia Wright opened up about the process of filming the post-credit scene. She also revealed being part of such an important film and what it means to her as an artist.

Letitia said, “That post-credit scene for me is another extension of the ways in which we wanted to honour Chadwick — especially the role of T’Challa. In the movie that Chadwick was written into before he passed, there is a journey of a father and son. When reading it, I could sense we had to find a way to continue the legacy of what T’Challa means to the world, especially to young Black men. That scene messed me up.”

Letitia Wright also revealed that the casting of Divine was inspired, as both she and Lupita felt an instant connection with the actor and how he would be an emblem of what the future holds.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is the final film in Phase Four of the MCU. The film received positive reviews from critics as well as from the audience.

