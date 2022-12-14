Scarlett Johansson is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood who have shown her skills in acting as well as proper action sequences. Well, she is one of our favourite superheroes, Black Widow, how can she not rule our hearts? However, in a recent conversation, Scarlett talked about how filmmakers objectifying her and seeing her as ‘over-s*xualised’ actress. She even shared why this might have happened. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Scarlett for a long time, played a character that a male character’s desire. Even her Marvel character also had a sketch similar to that. In the recent conversation, the actress shared how she tried to incorporate some changes into it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On ‘Table for Two’ podcast with Bruce Bozzi, Scarlett Johansson opened up about how she was groomed to become a ‘bombshell actor’, “I kind of became, like, an ingénue. I think because of that trajectory that I had been sort of launched towards, I really got stuck in this. I did ‘Lost in Translation’ and ‘Girl With the Pearl Earring,’ and by that point, I was 18, 19 and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and s*xuality. I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type actor. I was playing the other woman and the object of desire and I suddenly found myself cornered in this place. I couldn’t get out of it.”

Scarlett Johansson further added, “It would be easy to sit across from someone in that situation and go, ‘This is working.’ But for that kind of bombshell, you know, that burns bright and quick and then it’s done and you don’t have opportunity beyond that. It was an interesting, weird conundrum to be in but it really came back to working at it and trying to carve a place in different projects and work in great ensembles.”

Johansson reminded her audience through the podcast that her Black Widow character also had a similar backdrop and trait. She then re-worked on the sketch of her character with director Jon Favreau and Marvel studios head Kevin Feige and made necessary changes.

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson will be seen in Asteroid City and My Mother’s Wedding.

Well, what are your thoughts about Scarlett’s revelation? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Makes It Clear That She Never Walked Away From Part 3 Of Gal Gadot Starrer: “DC Is Obviously Buried In Changes…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News