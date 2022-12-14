Ever since Marvel launched the clawed mutant superhero Wolverine in X-Men in 2000, Hugh Jackman’s character has become everyone’s favourite. However, the favouritism shifted with every new Marvel superhero character launch- be it Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. However, now in a recent media interaction, Deadpool director Shawn Levy shared that Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel icon. Do you believe it too? Scroll below to know what he said!

Hugh is returning once again as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 where he and Ryan Reynolds will be seen together on the big screens, and to be honest, we can’t wait for it to happen already. The massive fanbases of both characters are waiting eagerly.

In an interview with SyFy, Shawn Levy who is set to direct Deadpool 3 talked about what can be expected from Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. He said, “I can’t say much. Thank God, Stranger Things has trained me to shut my mouth more than is instinctive for me. I’ll just say that to be developing and prepping this movie that has this iconic duo together in an entire movie for the first time — a pairing between Hugh and Ryan, Wolverine and Deadpool. [It’s] very much a pairing that the world has waited for over a decade, [and] I’m the lucky son of a b**** who gets to tell a story about that pair.”

Shawn Levy who has previously been with projects like Stranger Things, Free Guy, The Adam Project, and others, shared that he believes Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is the Marvel icon, even bigger than Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and other superheroes. He said, “The potential is so rich and every day that we work on the screenplay, there are ideas that we didn’t anticipate that appear because you’re talking about the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast.”

Do you believe Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel iconoclast? Let us know in the comments.

