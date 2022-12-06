It was back in 2019 when with Avengers: Endgame, we also lost our favourite superheroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. However, it was Iron Man’s death that stung us like a bee, and since then, we have been waiting to get another glimpse of the superhero in any of the Marvel ventures. Well, after years of waiting, finally it seems like a bright day as Robert Downey Jr in a recent media interaction might have hinted at his potential return to MCU. Yes, you have read that right! Scroll below to read more.

Not only as Iron Man, but Robert has also ruled over our hearts, sometimes as Sherlock Holmes, Doctor Dolittle or Chaplin. However, it’s his Marvel superhero character that will live in our hearts and minds for a very long time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr clearly misses being Iron Man. In an interview with Deadline, while promoting Netflix‘s documentary about his father Robert Downey Sr., he said, “What I miss most? Being in the trenches with Kevin Feige throughout; the beginning with Jon Favreau, it’s like a beautiful dream now; the middle, with Shane Black on Iron Man 3, we’d just had Exton and shot it mostly in Wilmington, NC. It was idyllic and subversive. And The End, when I realized I’d made so many close friends in the MCU cast, and the Russo Brothers helping me embrace Tony’s arc.”

Earlier, when asked whether Tony Stark’s fans will ever see him return as Iron Man in the upcoming ventures of MCU, Dominique Thorne’s (who played Riri Williams in Black Panther 2) response might leave you surprised! The actor shared in an interview with Comicbook while talking about the similarities between Riri and Stark, “They definitely are similar, but definitely two independent expressions of this beautiful mind. I think the answer to that is best left to the series next year, so that’s where you’ll have to come for the truthful answer to that question.”

Last year in another media conversation Don Cheadle mentioned that the death of Tony Stark might play a role in the upcoming series. They will also show Rhodey’s slow and steady progress, where he is up again and walking. Talking further about it, he shared that as the technology evolves, they would keep making innovations in the suit. Cheadle had even revealed that there might be another part where they will keep digging into the part of Rhodey. At the end, Cheadle concluded by asserting that they are trying to figure out how to bridge the gap between the comic books and what’s happening on screen in the MCU.

Well, seeing Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in IronHeart series along with Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, is all that we are hoping for! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sacha Baron Cohen Brings Back His ‘Borat’ To Mock Kanye West & Donald Trump: “He’s Too Anti-Semitic Even For Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News