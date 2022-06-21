Sherlock Holmes 3, starring Robert Downey Jr, has been in the making for a while now. Fans have started to wonder if the movie is actually happening or not. To offer some peace of mind, the director Dexter Fletcher has given an update regarding where the movie is right now.

Besides his role as Iron Man, Downey Jr is known for his part as Sherlock in the movies. As of now, two films have been received, and a third was confirmed long back. However, it hasn’t been out since 2011. With more than a decade passing by, fans’ curiosity grows.

Previously it was said that Sherlock Holmes 3 will be out by December 2021, but that didn’t happen. Now, director Dexter Fletcher has unfortunately more sad news. While speaking with Collider, he said that we might not be seeing the Robert Downey Jr starrer anytime soon. “The pandemic derailed it,” Dexter said.

“I do think it will get made. I think it has to be made,” Sherlock Holmes 3 director continued. “I don’t know what the timeline of that is, unfortunately, but I believe it should be…It’s fantastic. I think it’s about all the right people being at the right place, at the right time. I think it’s that,” he added.

“But I know that the appetite is huge for it, and I’m sure there are other people acutely aware of that as well. But I believe it should be because it’s brilliant. I very much hope so,” Dexter continued. This doesn’t mean that the Robert Downey Jr film is not happening. So there is some optimism behind this.

Meanwhile, it was previously speculated that Robert Downey Jr wants to bring his pal Johnny Depp into Sherlock Holmes 3 to help revive his career. For the unversed, Depp, who just won the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, lost his career, reputation, and money due to the allegations made by her.

