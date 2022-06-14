Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff are joining hands for the first time for an action film titled, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK tweeted that the film is shelved. But now Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about his claim.

Advertisement

Ever since the film was announced, fans were excited to see the two stars on screen together. The film is touted to be Khiladi Kumar’s costliest film to date and is made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

Advertisement

Self-proclaimed film critic and reviewer KRK tweeted recently, “Producer, director Ali Abbas Zafar has decided to not make film #bademiyanchotemiyan with Akshay and Tiger…” His tweet led many to believe that the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is shelved for unknown reasons.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker refuted KRK’s claim and said that the film is all set to go on floors soon. “This is absolutely baseless. We are very much on track and there’s no truth to the shelving rumours,” he said adding, “We are currently working on the pre-production. I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK.”

Previously speculations also indicated that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a remake of the 1998 comedy movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan. However, the makers later debunked the speculations and said that the film is a fresh story.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s film is expected to hit the cinemas in Christmas 2023.

So what do you think about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Are you guys excited? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Rajpal Yadav Signed 16 Movies In One Month All Thanks To Ram Gopal Varma’s Jungle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram