Without a doubt, Abhishek Bachchan has given us many memorable movies over time in his career. The actor has played various roles whether it be a comedy, action, or drama he has managed to deliver his part perfectly. Even so among some of his releases, there were times when fans were not so happy with his performance.

Advertisement

Talking about the same did you know Abhishek was once slapped by an Amitabh Bachchan fan for the latter’s performance in a movie? Read on to know what had happened

Advertisement

It was back in the early 2000s when a lady (Amitabh Bachchan’s fan) had slapped Abhishek Bachchan outside of a movie theatre and told him to quit his job as an actor. While attending an interview in 2012 for an episode of Yeh Hai Meri Kahaani, which used to air on UTV Stars, junior Bachchan recalled the incident and said, “Yes, it is true…disgruntled customer I guess (laughs). It was a tough time.”

Abhishek Bachchan continued the story saying, “One moment I’ll never forget ki meri ek film release hui thi ‘Shararat’ aur main Gaiety Galaxy gaya uske reactions dekhne ke liye. Ek lady thi woh picture dekh ke bahaar nikli interval mein aur unhonein bahaar aake, main concessions stand ke paas khada hua tha, aur unhonein mujhe baahar aake thappad maar diya, aur kaha ki, ‘You’re embarrassing your family’s name, stop acting.”

Shararat was directed by Gurudev Bhalla and was released 12 July 2002. The movie starred Abhishek alongside Amrish Puri, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Om Puri, A. K. Hangal, Dara Singh, Mohnish Bahl, Tinnu Anand and many more.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi which was released on 7 April 2022. The movie is directed by Tushar Jalota and shows a story of an uneducated politician who in prison decides to spend his time preparing himself for high school. The movie stars Abhishek alongside Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam, Arun Kushwah, Shivam Roy Prabhakar and many more.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Lata Mangeshkar Is Like Rabindranath Tagore,” Says Arijit Singh Adding “It’s A Blessing We Have Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram