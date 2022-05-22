Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all over the news and making headlines for her ultra-glamorous Cannes 2022 looks. She’s an icon and has been representing India for over two decades at the prestigious event. The beauty is now in Bay along with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Their airport video is getting reactions from netizens who are applauding the husband for his chivalry as usual. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aishwarya always attends Cannes along with her husband and daughter and every year like everyone else we also wait for her to walk the red carpet at the glorious event. Last night, she landed in Bay and her video has now got the attention of netizens.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked pretty as usual donning a casual look with a pair of denim, a black tank top and styled it with a long floral jacket. She accessorised her look with a black coloured luxury bag and walked hand in hand with daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan as usual looked uber cool donning a casual attire as he exited the airport with his family.

Take a look at their video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

That’s one loving family!

Netizens were quick to react to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video and applauded her husband Abhishek Bachchan for his chivalry and a user on Instagram commented, “Abhishek is so sweet and loving❤️” Another user commented, “Abhishek Bacchan is a thorough gentleman” A third user commented, “Really a gentleman he is ❤️Abhishek❤️”

Undoubtedly Aishwarya and Abhi are one of the most adorable couples in B-town. What are your thoughts on netizens applauding the Dasvi actor for his chivalrous behaviour at the airport? Tell us in the comments below.

