Each year Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar jam packs his schedule with at least 5-6 projects that are set to hit the box office the same year. While some of his films turn out to be blockbuster hits, few of them fail to meet his fans’ expectations. One of his recently released films, Bachchhan Paandey tanked down terribly.

For the unversed, Akshay’s recently released film is the remake of the hit South film Jigarthanda starring south actor Bobby Simbha and Siddharth.

Recently during his conversation with IndiaToday, Akshay Kumar was asked about one of his latest movies, Bachchhan Paanday. As the movie didn’t go as planned and was a flop at the box office, Akki was asked how he deals with failures? Apart from this, he was also asked if this affected his choice of movies or not?.

Giving a very inspiring reply to this question, Bachchhan Paandey‘s failure, Akshay Kumar, said, “Dealing with failure is the same. I’ve not just had 13-14 flops, there was again a time in middle where my 8-9 films flopped. I always say you can feel bad for a flop from Friday to Sunday, on Monday you have to pick yourself up and go do another film, and be very happy on the set. You can’t carry around your sad face everywhere. You have to go and enjoy yourself, your work. Good films are only made because you enjoy the film.”

In fact, Akshay also spoke about Bollywood working on South remakes. He said, “I was recently questioned why I am doing two remakes. To which I say, why shouldn’t I? What is the problem in it? My O My God was remade in Telugu, the film worked here as well as there, I did their Rowdy Rathore, it worked there as well as here. So, why does anyone have an issue with that? People have a problem with songs being remixed, why? We are making originals also and remakes also. If there is a good south Indian film and we are taking the rights and remaking here, what’s the issue? People are saying we don’t have talent here, of course we have talent here, but if we have liked a story then why can’t we remake it in Hindi?”

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey? Let us know in the comments below.

