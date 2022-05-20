Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra’s recent dig at actress Jacqueline Fernandez took everyone by surprise. Sona who’s known for her bold nature ended up slamming Jacqueline on Twitter for having a connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. This slamming ended up in the singer getting brutally trolled for it.

Sona is a well-known singer who is known for songs like Ambarsariya, Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar, Bedardi Raja and many more. After facing trolls for her dig at Jacqueline, Sona now finally gives some befitting reply to them on Twitter.

It so happened that a few Jacqueline Fernandez fans released a meme on social media showing a Expectations vs Reality post wherein the Race 2 actress was on the expectations side and Sona Mohapatra was on the reality side. The meme went viral but did not go so well with the singer who decided to give them a taste of their own medicine.

Dear JF digital chelas spreading this brilliant ‘creative’ online as revenge, please note,

I am NOT available on ‘order’ thankfully , be it online or otherwise. Not on SALE. My earlier tweet on her asked for youngsters not to be too. Stop making a fool of urself & degrading her. pic.twitter.com/OM28tDVL1R — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 20, 2022

For the unversed, previously Sona took to a dig at Jacqueline and her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Twitter and wrote, “& also apparently free, expensive, un-earned luxury gifts..my personal decision is to avoid any brand with a Brand ambassador of this kind. Person of substance, have a worthy skill set, something to admire? No? If not, please don’t sell me anything with your vacuous self. #India”

& also apparently free, expensive, un-earned luxury gifts..my personal decision is to avoid any brand with a Brand ambassador of this kind. Person of substance, have a worthy skill set, something to admire? No? If not, please don’t sell me anything with your vacuous self. #India pic.twitter.com/fKTCupfIeX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 16, 2022

Sona Mohapatra further added, “apart from creating a society with toxic role models for the coming gen,we also kill any genuine commitment to the gender equality movement.The uphill task is made even tougher.These 5/10 ‘women’,taking ‘shortcuts’ to ‘success’ become the stereotype to sing about 2.2 Pop Music?”

apart from creating a society with toxic role models for the coming gen,we also kill any genuine commitment to the gender equality movement.The uphill task is made even tougher.These 5/10 ‘women’,taking ‘shortcuts’ to ‘success’ become the stereotype to sing about 2.🎧2 Pop Music? https://t.co/mo7BRmkZaa — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 16, 2022

