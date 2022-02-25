Recently, reports were abuzz that apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had also tried to contact other 3 Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar. Sukesh is currently in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after being involved in an extortion case of Rs 215 crore.

Rumours were abuzz that Janhvi Kapoor was contacted by Sukesh’s wife Leena for the inaugural of their new salon, while he introduced himself as Suraj Reddy to Sara via WhatsApp messages dated May 21, last year. And he always offered gifts to them. However, the two B-Town divas have confirmed to the Enforcement Directorate officials that they never accepted any gifts from them except the professional fees.

Now the latest report in India Today spills the beans on how the conman introduced himself to Bhumi Pednekar. According to the report, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s associate Pinky Irani had contacted the actress posing as the vice-president of HR of a news organization in January 2021. She had introduced Sukesh as Suraj. However, post that he introduced himself to the actress as Shekhar from the NE group.

A source close to the development revealed to India Today that Pinky told Bhumi Pednekar that Sukesh Chandrasekhar aka Suraj, “is a fan of her and wanted to speak with her about a huge project and also wanted to gift her car”. The next day, Sukesh called himself Shekar in front of the actress and said, “My friend Ms Irani must have got in touch with you regarding a few projects and a car that I want to gift you.”

Later in May 2021, Sukesh’s associate Pinky told Bhumi that ‘Suraj’ is a billionaire and he “wanted to gift her a car as he loves gifting his friends.” Bhumi became sceptical when the same day he again called her and introduced himself this time as ‘Suraj’.

Confirming the same to ED, Bhumi Pednekar told officials that she has always refused and never accepted any gift from Suraj, Shekar, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, or his associate Pink Irani, for that matter.

