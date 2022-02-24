A latest development in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s extortion case has left everyone surprised. Recently reports made abuzz that apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, Sukesh had also contacted other three Bollywood celebs named Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. While Sara and Bhumi have neither confirmed nor denied the same, a close friend of the Gunjan Saxena actress has commented on the same.

For the unversed, Conman Sukesh’s wife Leena Maria Paul, approached Janhvi and invited her for the opening ceremony of their new salon. Janhvi inaugurated the salon and had received Rs 18.94 Lakh as her professional fees. When ED had asked her about the same, she had revealed that apart from the fees she had also received a Christian Dior tote bag by Leena’s mother.

While Janhvi Kapoor has not herself reacted to the same but her close friend has set the record straight. In her latest interview with a leading portal, the friend claimed that Janhvi and Sukesh have never met personally each other and all her work-related queries are always managed by her agency.

A friend close to Janhvi Kapoor revealed to India Today, “Janhvi always had an agency managing all her work-related queries. This included any requests for appearances, any other event-related queries which she would always route through her managing agency at Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) who she was signed up with in the past.” The friend further added that the Dhadak actress has never met the conman in person.

“There was never any direct interaction between Sukesh and Janhvi or anyone else from her team. All of Janhvi’s brand-related work or any other professional commitments are managed by her agency. She doesn’t personally entertain any such queries,” adding Janhvi’s friend.

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrashekar is currently in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in the extortion case of Rs 215 crore.

