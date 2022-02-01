Janhvi Kapoor has proven to be a very talented actress in the Bollywood industry. With the recent success in her career, it looks like the actress has now decided to step it up by bagging a chance to work in the South industry. Recently, reports doing rounds are claiming that the actress will now be making her debut in the Telugu film industry, and will star along with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

For the unversed, Janhvi made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Karan Johar’s Dhadak which came out in 2018. The romance drama also featured Ishaan Khattar alongside the actress. Keep on reading!

Now, reports by the media outlet Bollywoodlife, the movie which will star Janhvi and Vijay is said to be titled, Jana Gana Mana. It is been rumoured that filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will be directing the movie under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. According to the media outlet, “The shoot of Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Jana Gana Mana will begin by February end and the entire shoot film will be wrapped by the month of August that is during the release of Liger that features Vijay and Ananya Panday in lead roles helmed by Puri Jagannadh”.

The report released by Bollywoodlife also states that the shoot location for the Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda starrer will be in the USA, and will start in February. It was noted that the filmmaker has already begun the pre-production process for the movie and is waiting for the wrap on the sets of Liger. A source close to the filmmaker told the news portal that the movie is based on criminal activities, and unfair happenings around the world, including social-political topics.

Sounds interesting right?!

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released on 12th August 2020. The movie was directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi alongside the actress.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor will be seen in his upcoming movie Liger, which will be directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie is a sports action genre and stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy alongside the actor.

