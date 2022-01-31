Bollywood movies find their oomph factor in item numbers. Even a movie like Satyameva Jayate witnessed its major crowd-puller with a song like Dilbar. But do you know how much Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernande, Samantha Ruth Prabhu charge for a Bollywood number? Hint: It’s mind-boggling. Scroll below for all the details!

To begin with the latest, Samantha was recently seen in the Pushpa song, Oo Antava. She was initially unsure but it was Allu Arjun who pushed her to feature in the song. Imagine what she would have missed out on, had she rejected the number. Not just massive praise, but also a whopping 5 crores! You heard that right, that’s how much Prabhu charged for it!

Nora Fatehi recreated her storm with Kusu Kusu recently. Previously, she has also mesmerized viewers with performances like Ek Toh Kam Zindagani, Kamariya and have charged a sum of 50 lakhs per song.

Like Samantha, Sunny Leone has also been a part of many item numbers. Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila to the recent Madhuban, the actress gets a fees of 3 crores per song. That’s pretty huge, right?

Katrina Kaif is one another actress who’s famous for her dancing skills. She’s been a part of some chartbusters like Kamli, Chikni Chameli, Suraiyaa amongst others. It is said that Kat also initially charged 50 lakhs per song but given her growing popularity, she had hiked her fees by a big margin.

Jacqueline Fernandez also takes home a salary of 3 crores per song.

The whopping salaries of Samantha, Nora, Katrina and others have surely left us in surprise. But one thing is for sure, producers very well know what they’re paying for and each of that penny is surely worth it!

