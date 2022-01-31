Deepika Padukone has left fans drooling with some quirky looks for Gehraiyaan promotions. The actress along with her co-star Ananya Panday is going all out with their diva avatars. Unfortunately, many have also been trolling the cast for their revealing outfits. Famous influencer Freddy Birdy passed a derogatory remark and it clearly didn’t go well with the leading lady. And that began their war!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Freddy calls himself the ‘sinfluencer’. He often shares funny jokes at SOBO girls that might also irk many. But most of his creations are quite funny for his followers. He recently made noise over his ‘Newton’s Law Of Bollywood’

Advertisement

His recreation of the law stated, “The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches.” If that wasn’t enough, Freddy Birdy captioned his post, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan” The comments section of the post was turned off.

Most were curious when Deepika Padukone shared a story yesterday which seemed to be a nasty dig at someone. It read, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons and electrons. They forgot to mention morons”

Rumours now suggest that Deepika’s post was actually targeted at Freddy Birdy.

Check out the action and reaction below:

And the war did not end there. Freddy Birdy took to his Instagram stories and hit back at Deepika in an ugly manner. He wrote, “Dear Deepika, I’m not mocking you for your ‘tiny’ clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes and all your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s the only non-fake thing you’ve uttered in your entire career. Love, Fred.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone along with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa graced the Bigg Boss 15 stage last night for promotions. The team was seen having a lot of fun with Salman Khan on stage and even performed on the Doobey song with the superstar.

Later, DP along with her team members entered the Bigg Boss 15 house to take a evict a contestant and announce the Top 3 housemates of the season.

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th Feb on Amazon Prime Video.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan, Taarak Mehta’s Munmun Dutta & Other Celebs Are Unhappy With Tejasswi Prakash’s Victory; Say, “Pratik Sehajpal, You Won Hearts”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube