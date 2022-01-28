Ananya Panday has left a deep impact on Bollywood ever since she made her debut in the year 2019. The actor explored a plethora of genres in just a span of three years, proving her calibre as a performer. As she gears up for the release of her next film Gehraiyaan, we look at a bunch of movies done by Ananya that explain her choices as an artist.

For the unversed, Ananya will also be venturing into the southern film industries through the upcoming pan India movie Liger. The film features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role while the direction has been done by Puri Jagannadh. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is partially bankrolling this project which will also feature boxing champion, Mike Tyson, in a special role.

1. Student of the Year 2

This movie features Ananya Panday as a badass young girl who belongs to a rich family. Her character Shreya is passionate and dedicated towards achieving her goals even though a few people do not appreciate her talent. She is bubbly, straightforward and has an unusual charm that makes the viewers root for her in every given step. Ananya undoubtedly aced the character in this Karan Johar film, stepping into Bollywood with a bang.

2. Pati Patni Aur Woh

In this comedy-drama movie, Ananya Panday’s character, Tapasya was portrayed as a young professional who has a clear vision in life. She played the character with utmost grace making sure that the audience sympathize with her whenever necessary. Fans got to see her versatile side as she effortlessly switched between a cunning and caring side.



3. Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli was one of the first few films released right after the pandemic lockdown. Despite its poor timing, Bollywood buffs were quite impressed with the movie, specifically with Ananya’s role in it. She played the typical Bombay girl named Pooja who has a courageous persona, ever ready to fight the world. The film also featured Ishaan Khattar in the lead role and has been directed by Maqbool Khan.



4. Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan is an upcoming drama film that explores the concept of complicated love and infidelity. The trailer of the movie was recently released on YouTube and it has already been creating a lot of hype on the internet. Ananya Panday will be seen playing the character Tia in this movie who is oblivious about her fiancé’s (Siddhant Chaturvedi) affair with her own cousin. It will be interesting to see what she will have in store for her fans.



