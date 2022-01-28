Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel became overnight sensations post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai‘s tremendous success. The duo was loved for its irresistible chemistry. However, off the screen, things were portrayed differently by media houses. It was Ameesha’s rich background that earned her a bit of negative limelight.

Ameesha comes from a rich Gujarati family. There were reports back then that the actress is quite arrogant and carries an attitude due to her wealth. Things got worse when she was compared with her first co-star Hrithik Roshan over their wealth. Recently, Ameesha spilled it all, and below is all you need to know.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Ameesha Patel said, “I was portrayed as arrogant and snobbish and this typical south Bombay rich brat. Because on the sets, I would not indulge in idle gossip and bitching about people or talking them down. Someone else has a hit, I would always be happy that he or she has done a great job.”

Sharing about the comparison made between her and Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel said, “I used to read a book. I am a bookworm. I can read a book in three days. So I used to get told that Ameesha ji is very arrogant, pata nahi apne aap ko kya samajhti hai (Don’t know what she thinks of herself). Just because she is from a big khandaan, on the first day of the shoot she came driving in a Mercedes. They used to make fun that Hrithik came in a Maruti, Ameesha came in a Mercedes. But there was nothing to show off. That was my upbringing, my hobby. I was never brought up to talk bad or ill about anyone.”

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in the Gadar sequel.

