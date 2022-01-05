Sunny Deol is a popular Indian actor who has delivered several hits in the late 1990a and early 2000s. He has also worked as a director on his son Karan Deol’s debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which did not work quite well at the box office. According to the most recent report, he will soon be reprising the role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2 and the film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

For the unversed, Gadar was a romantic-drama film that hit the theatres in 2001. The movie starred Ameesha Patel as the female lead and was a massive hit at the box office. The story of this film was set against the India-Pakistan partition of 1947 and was packed with action sequences. Looks like the makers are using the same formula with a different story, this time around.

A Pinkvilla source close to the development revealed that Gadar 2 will feature the same characters with a 24-year leap. “It’s a sequel in true sense, with everyone playing their respective ages. The characters have grown up, but the essence is still the same. Tara Singh is as intense as he was back in 2001,” their source said.

The sequel Gadar will reportedly focus on the father-son bond and highlight how far a parent can go for their child. The source further added, “Gadar was an epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena during the partition era. With the sequel, the makers are taking a 24-year leap, as the story unfolds in the times of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. While Tara Singh was in Pakistan to get Sakeena back in Gadar, this time around, he will be going to Pakistan in the midst of this turbulent war, to save his son, Jeete.”

